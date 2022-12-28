CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An apartment fire in Carrboro left six people displaced Tuesday evening, according to the Carrboro Fire Department.

On Tuesday at 5:50 p.m., members of the Carrboro Fire-Rescue Department responded to 112 NC 54 Bypass regarding a structure fire at Berkshire 54 Apartments.

Fire crews arrived on scene in three minutes and found an apartment unit on fire and saw smoke throughout the building. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 10 minutes and fire damage was contained to one apartment.

There was also smoke and water damage to two adjacent units.

Three apartments were deemed uninhabitable by officials and six residents were displaced. No one was injured during the fire.

Officials said the initial damage is estimated at $50,000. The property management group and the American Red Cross are assisting with temporary housing and other needs for the displaced residents.

Carrboro Fire-Rescue received assistance from the Chapel Hill Fire Department, White Cross Fire Department, Orange County EMS and the Carrboro Police Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.