7 years since Chapel Hill students were murdered, food drive honors victims

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A food drive is underway this month that is in memory of three Muslim young adults murdered in Chapel Hill in 2015.

Light House Project is holding the annual “Feed Their Legacy” food drive this month in honor of the victims. The initiative began on Feb. 1 and lasts through Feb. 26.

Deah Barakat, his wife Yusor Abu Salha, and her sister Razan were shot and killed by their neighbor on Feb. 10, 2015. For years, family members said the crime was motivated by anti-Muslim hate.

After the shooter pleaded guilty to the murders in 2019, Chapel Hill police reversed earlier statements suggesting the crimes were motivated by a parking dispute, and said the killer carried out the attacks “with a hateful heart.”

Since the attacks, loved ones have created multiple organizations aimed at supporting people in the community, and carrying out visions articulated by the victims during their lives, with stopping hate being a common theme.

Light House Project is one such organization. The non-profit provides support and facilities for Muslim youth to socialize, work, and worship.

Nadia Khan, the executive director, said the organization’s mission helps keep the memory of the victims alive.

“I think people were looking for something to do to honor the victims of the tragedy and this was a great outlet for that,” she said.

Collection boxes are available at the following locations across the Triangle:

Al Iman School: 3020 Ligon St., Raleigh, 27607

Islamic Association of Raleigh: 808 Atwater St., Raleigh, 27607

Zakat Foundation: 5410 N.C. Highway 55 suite AC, Durham, 27713

Cary Mosque: 1076 W Chatham St., Cary, 27513

An Noor: 808 Atwater St., Raleigh, NC 27607

Triangle Family Dentistry: all seven locations, click here

Boy Scouts Troop 226: 100 S Hughes St., Apex, 27502

Casablanca Market: 1365 SE Maynard Road, Cary, 27511

Providence Place Neighborhood: 1005 Evanwood Lane, Morrisville, 27560

Girl Scouts Troop 226: 100 S Hughes St., Apex, 27502

Cub Scouts Troop 226: 100 S Hughes St., Apex, 27502

MYCC Mosque: 5017 Deah Way, Raleigh, 27616