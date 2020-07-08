8 displaced after kitchen fire at Chapel Hill senior living facility

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight residents of a Chapel Hill senior living facility were displaced after a fire early Tuesday evening, officials said.

The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. in a kitchen at The Cedars of Chapel Hill along Cedar Berry Lane, according to a Chapel Hill news release.

It took 23 firefighters about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control, the news release said.

The fire happened in a kitchen of a residential unit and damaged four total units, officials said.

“Remember, it’s important to never leave a stove unattended and always keep flammable items away from the stove,” the news release said.

Residents of the burned unit were treated at the scene. No one else was injured.

The Cedars “staff will work with the displaced residents to find alternate living arrangements,” the news release said.

