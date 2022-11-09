CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has released more results of campus buildings that have tested positive for lead.

In an ongoing investigation that began in mid-September, the university said it found detectable levels of lead, or “a toxic metal that can be harmful to human health even at low exposure levels,” beginning in a campus library that was eventually expanded to other campus buildings.

On Wednesday, UNC tweeted it found detectable levels of lead in the drinking water in Avery Residence Hall, Dey Hall, Graham Memorial, Greenlaw, North Chiller Plant, Airport Office, Airport Hangar #2 and Airport Trailer #24.

These findings come after detectable levels were already found in:

Fordham, Hamilton, Manning, Phillips Halls, as well as the South Building (Sept. 21);

Spencer, Stacy, Battle, Hill Halls, as well as the Henry Owl Building (Oct. 18);

Bingham, Carolina, Coker, Swain, Wilson Halls, as well as the Cheek/Clark Building, the Steele Building and the Hates Art Building (Nov. 2).

The Environmental Protection Agency forces public water systems to take action if lead levels are above 15 parts per billion (ppb).

While some fountains on UNC’s campus tested below that, others were registering anywhere between 30 to 40 times higher than that threshold.

Click here for UNC’s latest testing results and updates.