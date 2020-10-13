911 call: Orange County woman fatally stabbed by boyfriend

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The man accused of stabbing an Orange County woman to death and her son several times is a convicted killer.

Edward Snipes, 55, is charged with first-degree murder and assault in connection to the stabbings on Sunday.

He’s in custody in Virginia where police arrested him, but he’s expected to be brought back to Orange County.

In newly released 911 calls, you can hear a distraught woman call police after her 22-year-old neighbor came to her home covered in blood.

“Oh my God, somebody hurry please,” she said. “Somebody banged on my window and it scared me to death and then I opened my door and all I saw was blood on my door, y’all got to hurry,” the caller said.

Deputies said Snipes stabbed the 22-year-old and his mother, Jennifer McFalls, several times at the Maple Ridge Mobile Home Park around 10:30 p.m.

“I don’t know how that guy got to him without her getting hurt because his mom is a tiger and I’m worried about her,” the 911 caller told the dispatcher.

McFalls, 54, did not survive.

You can hear the caller relay information from the victim saying Snipes was his mother’s boyfriend.

Deputies described Snipes as a longtime acquaintance of the victims.

They said the motive was robbery.

“Let me get this right, Eddie came to his house, stabbed him and left?” the dispatcher said in one of the 911 calls.

Snipes has an extensive criminal record in North Carolina – It ranges from assault to robbery to a past murder.

In 2004, he stabbed a man to death at his home in Charlotte. Snipes was homeless at the time, according to the police report.

The report said the victim was also robbed.

Records show Snipes pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder for the case in 2005.

A Department of Public Safety spokesperson told CBS 17 Snipes served the minimum sentence for the crime, which was nearly 15 years. He faced about four more years behind bars, but he was released earlier for good behavior and working.

Snipes got out of prison about a year and a half ago.

CBS 17 tried to get his parole information to see how his behavior’s been in the past year and a half of being released.

DPS told CBS 17 that is private, protected information.