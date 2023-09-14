RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new 911 call has been released giving more insight into what set off a lockdown on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus.

“There’s a guy that just pulled a gun on somebody at the counter,” a caller told a dispatcher at around 12:44 p.m. Wednesday Court documents show the incident happened at Alpine Bagels inside the Student Union on campus.

While the caller is on the phone, others could be heard yelling in the background screaming “Oh my God”. The call lasted just under 3 minutes.

At the end of the call, the dispatcher tells the caller, “We have officers that are on the scene trying to locate.”

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Mickel Harris’s girlfriend was fired from the bagel shop earlier that morning. Court documents say Harris went to the Student Union and pointed a gun at her former supervisor. Prosecutors say he told the supervisor, “I’ll blow your head off.”

Harris was arrested two hours later, around 2:45 p.m. a few miles away from campus.

In court, Thursday, a judge set Harris’ bond at $50,000. Prosecutors asked for the judge to impose a bond higher than the recommended for the charges due to Harris’ “escalation of dangerous behavior.”

Harris has been charged with gun etc. on educational property, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.

According to documents, Harris also has previous charges from earlier this month for waving a bat and communicating threats to a woman.

The judge said that if Harris bonds out of jail he is not allowed to possess a gun, is barred from UNC property, may not communicate with the victims involved and must wear an ankle monitor.

Tuesday’s incident comes just two weeks after Dr. Zijie Yan, a faculty member at UNC-Chapel Hill, was shot and killed on campus. He was an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences and worked at UNC since 2019.