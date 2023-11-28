CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – He started playing spoons in concentration camps. Now, he drums with a new dream of peace amid war.

Musician and 98-year-old Holocaust survivor Saul Dreier shared his story and performed for a packed crowd at UNC-Chapel Hill on Tuesday.

During World War II, Dreier found strength through songs while in multiple Nazi concentration camps.

“I played spoons in the concentration camp and I was singing with a cantor,” Dreier said.

His rhythm became a reminder of survival that has been shared around the world.

“I came to America and I played for 60-something years,” Dreier said.

Dreier didn’t want to ever see war again. But, Oct. 7 became the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust after an attack by Hamas. Israel declared war.

That week, Dreier was on his way to Israel.

“My son called me, he said, ‘daddy don’t come,’” Dreier said. “’I said what’s the matter?’ He said, ‘it’s a war.’ I almost dropped when I was staying in the car. I told the chauffeur to turn around, I can’t take it.”

According to the Israeli Defense Forces, the Israel-Hamas War has claimed roughly 1,200 Israeli lives.

In Gaza, increases to more than 13,000 Palestinians killed, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.

Since Friday, a temporary ceasefire has allowed the release of dozens of hostages taken from Israel.

“Every hostage that comes back is like a cruse of oil that we find. It inspires our community,” Chabad UNC-Chapel Hill Rabbi Zalman Bluming.

Bluming said Dreier’s concert in Chapel Hill comes at a fitting time during a war and just ten days away from Hanukkah.

“The Jewish world stopped it’s music, stopped it’s dance,” Bluming said. “Tonight, we’re emphatically here to reclaim our song.”

Dreier started a foundation to help holocaust survivors, support mental health care, share Jewish culture and promote peace.