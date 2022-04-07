CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is getting a first look inside UNC’s new journalism and media center.

The Curtis Media Center includes state of the art TV and podcast studios and can also serve as a central location for the ACC Network for campus sporting events.

The $16 million building will host classes starting in the fall. University leaders said they’ll add new technology as needed.

“We can’t sit still when it comes to technology ’cause it changes every couple of months so we built a building that would adapt,” said Charlie Tuggle, Hussman School senior associate dean.

The school started planning for this building back in 2016 but ran into delays because of COVID-19 and supply chain issues.

“We had hoped that we could’ve started classes at the beginning of this school year so now, it’s going to be at the beginning of next school year so we’re about two semesters behind the early projections,” Tuggle said.

The Curtis Foundation donated $10 million to help the university build this new center.