CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools leaders are struggling to transport students to and from class this week.

That’s because more than half of their transportation department is out sick with COVID-19.

District officials told CBS17 on Monday that this is a mess.

While no one expected an outbreak this large, the impact is a domino effect, showing just how serious the already existing staff shortage really is.

A long line of cars sat outside of Seawell Elementary School in Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.

Some parents, like Mingwei Sun, weren’t planning on spending President’s Day picking up their kids from school.

“Luckily it’s my ‘off work’ day,” she said. “[It’s all] due to bus driver sickness.”

More than 25 employees from the school system’s 42 person transportation office, called out sick by Sunday night.

Dozens of bus routes will now be unmanned for much of the week.

“We’ve got a situation here,” said CHCCS spokesperson Andy Jenks. “It’s a real issue for us.”

But the issue isn’t necessarily because of the COVID-19 outbreak. It’s that the district is already dealing with bus driver shortages.

“When we have substitutes and licensed and qualified office staff, it’s usually done pretty well for us, when we only have four or five uncovered routes in any given day. It’s nobody’s idea of a perfect scenario, but it’s been manageable,” explained Jenks. “But when illness ravages your staff, now we’re in a situation that’s far beyond anything else we’ve dealt with recently.”

He said it’s all hands on deck right now.

“Our drivers who are here and are healthy will do a route, then call the office and ask what route can I do next?” added Jenks.

Administrators, including the Superintendent Nyah Hamlett and Chief Operations Officer Andre’ Stewart, helped transportation office workers handle a flood of phone calls from parents.

Jenks said the school system is going to do whatever they can to get kids to and from school.

No matter what, he explained they will send a bus to neighborhoods to pick up or drop off students. Parents just need to call their transportation office.

He warned that the bus drivers will only be able to pick up children after they handle the high school routes, which means after 9 a.m.

Drop-offs will also be significantly delayed.

“We’re going to do the best we can every single day. This will pass. But today is pretty difficult and tomorrow will be more of the same,” said Jenks.

It’s not a long-term solution.

On Feb. 14, the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School Board voted to raise bus driver pay to $20 an hour.

“Definitely, the raise I think is the number one main factor in recruiting and retaining bus drivers,” added Richie Holt, a grandparent in line at Seawell Elementary School pickup.

District leaders are also looking at staggering elementary school drop off and pick up times, so the same bus drivers can tackle more routes.

Officials said there is a lot of work to be done.

“A long-term strategy to address the nationwide shortage of bus drivers,” added Jenks.