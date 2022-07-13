HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people found dead in a car Tuesday morning just south of the Hillsborough city limits, calling it a “tragic situation.”

At about 9:17 a.m., deputies say they received a call from a man who reported he shot his wife and was going to shoot himself.

According to reports, 77-year-old William K. Flinn and 71-year-old Lisa N. Flinn were found dead in the car on Rippy Lane.

Deputies say they have notified next of kin.

This was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the community, according to investigators.

“This is a tragic situation, as is any loss of life,” says Sheriff Charles Blackwood. “We feel great sadness for the family members of Mr. and Mrs. Flinn. We hope community members will allow them privacy as they process their loss.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the lead investigator, Sergeant Dylan Hendricks, at 919-245-2951.