Additional Chapel Hill-Carrboro bus routes have no drivers Thursday morning

CHAPEL HILL/CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – More bus routes are affected Thursday morning in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district due to driver absences.

Chief Communications Officer for the district, Andy Jenks, notified parents that three routes would not have drivers Wednesday night due to COVID-19 protocols keeping bus drivers away.

However, on Thursday morning, Jenks said an additional three routes would also be interrupted for the same reason.

“In addition to the school communities that were notified Wednesday evening, we now have three additional bus routes that do not have a driver this morning,” Jenks said in a message to CHCCS parents. “We ask that families please consider alternate travel arrangements for school this morning, or, contact our Transportation office at (919) 942-5045 and we will arrange to have a bus pick up your student as soon as one can be made available. The student will not be considered “tardy” as a result of this.”

Bus routes 22, 64 and 132 are the added routes to the already-affected 88, 103 and 129 routes.