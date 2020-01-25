Adoptions begin after nearly 60 dogs seized in Orange County animal cruelty case

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County Animal Services is now adopting out some of the dozens of dogs seized from a breeding operation near Hillsborough.

Authorities seized nearly 60 bulldogs and mastiffs from a property in October. Orange County Animal Services took the dogs in after the owners were arrested for animal cruelty.

Three of the dogs had litters in the shelter, bringing their sudden intake number to 72.

“We know these animals came from dreadful conditions and we know that we have the capacity to place them in very promising conditions in which they can thrive,” said Bob Marotto, director of Orange County Animal Services.

Between medical needs and the court process, the dogs haven’t been ready for adoption until now.

“I think ‘relief’ is a good description. It’s an extraordinary challenge to house 70 more dogs than we ordinarily would house,” said Marotto.

Because there are so many of the dogs, animal services is going to make about 10 dogs available for adoption at a time.

Many of the dogs do have medical conditions and require special care.

The available dogs, their descriptions and accompanying applications can be found here: www.orangecountync.gov/2321/Special-Adoptions.

Applications for this current batch of available dogs are due by Thursday morning.

People will be randomly selected and then brought in for meet-and-greets.

The process will end next Saturday. Then the next batch of dogs will become available.

Animal services expects the entire process to take about six weeks.

“We realize this is a different process, but we honestly don’t know how we could manage making them all available at the same time,” said Marotto.

He said they’re thankful for all the community support and are excited for these pups to get forever homes.

“It’s relief combined with pleasure knowing that we got to a successful end to this story.”

It’s costing the shelter about $1,000 per day to care for the animals.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for the cost of caring for the animals: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bulldogscare

