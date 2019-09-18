Advisory board gives OK to resume complex heart surgeries at UNC Children’s Hospital

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An independent advisory board is giving UNC Children’s hospital the go-ahead to resume complex pediatric heart surgeries.

The hospital suspended the surgeries after a New York Times investigation revealed children with the most complex heart conditions were dying or experiencing complications at a disturbing rate. The Times article revealed problems within the program during 2016 and 2017.



The advisory board’s newly released report says the culture of the program has improved with new leadership. The board, which is made up of doctors at other hospitals, also gives several recommendations.

It urges the hospital to increase the number of pediatric heart surgeries performed, add faculty members who are experts in pediatric cardiology, and continue to develop its pediatric cardiac intensive care unit.

UNC has not said when it will resume those complex heart surgeries on children.

Click here to read the entire report.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now



