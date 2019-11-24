After April tornado, some moving back home in Orange County just ahead of holidays

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — For Graham Youngblood, the last seven months have been both long and quick.

“We’d really like to get in and get settled and have a sense of normalcy, and with the holidays coming up, it’s a tough time to move in as well,” Youngblood said.

A new roof, ceiling and floors are among the thousands of dollars in repairs to his family’s home on Leslie Drive after an EF-2 tornado ripped through Orange County in April.

The storm with 115 mph winds left downed trees and damaged homes up and down the street.

“It was strange and extremely scary at the time,” Youngblood said. “We still think of it a lot when storms come through. It’s on our minds.”

Following the storm, neighbors and groups pitched in to help.

This weekend, people who were forced out of their homes are starting to move back.

For Youngblood, his family is looking forward to spending the holidays back at home sweet home, thankful that no one was hurt.

“We’ve been sleeping on air mattresses for the last seven months, so it’ll just be nice waking up in our house,” he said.

Youngblood said his family should be moving back into their home in three weeks.

