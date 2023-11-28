CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina sheriff is reminding motorists to not drive while they are tired after a fiery crash over the Thanksgiving holidays.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood issued the warning after a major one-car wreck shut down a key road for hours and knocked out power west of Chapel Hill and Carrboro.

The car of a driver who fell asleep along N.C. 54, caused a wreck that took out at least one power pole and left the car in flames. Photo courtesy: Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The wreck happened on Friday afternoon — the day after Thanksgiving — when a motorist ran off the side of N.C. 54, knocking down a power pole and catching the driver’s car on fire, Blackwood said in a news release.

An image from the crash appeared to show a Dodge Challenger in flames along the side of N.C. 54 with part of a telephone pole suspended only by wires looming above the scene, east of the White Cross community.

Some wires were also down across the road at 2417 N.C. 54, the photo showed.

N.C. 54 between Carl Durham Road and Bethel Hickory Church Road was closed for several hours, Blackwood said.

“A driver fell asleep, ran off the road, and took out several power poles,” Blackwood wrote.

The road near 2417 N.C. 54 reopened around 5 p.m.

“Please pull over if you are sleepy,” Blackwood also wrote.