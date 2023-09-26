CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Mediterranean Deli, Bakery and Catering will reopen Wednesday after a massive fire damaged the popular eatery and neighboring businesses in July.

The reopening was announced Monday afternoon on the deli’s Facebook page.

The deli will only be taking to-go orders and will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. It will only have a special-limited menu.

The temporary pick-up place for customers and food delivery drivers will be at 454 W. Franklin St., the former home of Elaine’s.

Online orders for pick-up and delivery by DoorDash and UberEats can be made at the deli’s website. They said they are looking to add Tarheel Takeout and GrubHub as delivery platforms in the next few weeks.

The fire was ruled as accidental by the Chapel Hill Fire Department in early August. It started on the roof.

Officials said the fire was due to work being done at the time. Businesses near the restaurant were damaged by smoke and water.