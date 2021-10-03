After months of recovery from COVID-19, Hillsborough pastor returns to pulpit for 1st time

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Since leaving the hospital in April, Rev. Tony Boss has never lost sight of his goal.

“You will make it. Just keep praying and he will see you through,” Boss said.

He also hasn’t lost his faith.

“I was very nervous, excited to be back and understood where God has brought me from,” Boss said while smiling.

Sunday, Boss delivered his first sermon in months. That’s because Boss is recovering from the fight of his life.

In January, the 62-year-old pastor of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Hillsborough was rushed to Duke Regional Hospital in Durham after developing symptoms.

He was later diagnosed with COVID-19 and things quickly spiraled.

He spent weeks on a ventilator. Through treatment and prayers, Boss left the hospital in April.

CBS 17’s Nick Sturdivant first met Boss in early May, just days after being released from the hospital.

At the time, he was bound to a wheelchair and had limited function of his hands.

Then in July, we caught up with him again. This time, he was walking.

Sunday, he was back to doing what he does best. He also continues to share an important message.

“If you are eligible to get your [COVID-19] booster go ahead and get your booster shot. This pandemic is still taking lives of many of our people. Get vaccinated,” Boss said.

Boss told us in July that he was able to get fully vaccinated.