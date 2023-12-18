CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County Schools announced Monday that N.C. State graduate and U.S. Air Force veteran Dr. Danielle Jones will be the next superintendent.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as superintendent of Orange County Schools and look forward to becoming an active member of the community. I am excited to partner with the board and community to ensure the success and well-being of all students and staff.” Dr. Jones said in a statement.

Jones currently serves as the assistant superintendent for middle schools in Durham County. She oversees 12 schools and in her portfolio has made academic gains over time.

According to Orange County Schools, all 12 schools increased proficiency levels and half were in the top 20 percent of schools in the state for academic growth. Jones also served as a coach and principal for Durham Public Schools and as a principal and assistant principal in Franklin County.

In addition to her experience, Jones is a three-time graduate of N.C. State, holding a doctorate of education in Education Administration and Supervision, a master’s in School Administration, and a bachelor’s of science in Business Management.

Her tenure will officially begin on Feb. 1.

A reception in Dr. Jones’ honor will be held at the Board’s Jan. 8, business meeting. Members of the community are welcome and encouraged to attend.