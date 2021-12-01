Almost all Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools routes covered amid concerns over staffing shortages

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Substitute bus drivers were able to cover almost all routes in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district after concerns that staffing shortages could lead to route cancellations, officials said Wednesday morning.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools officials warned families Tuesday night that staffing problems might mean some bus routes might not run Wednesday morning.

Officials listed eight schools that could see issues Wednesday:

• Route 12 (Carrboro Elementary, Culbreth Middle, Chapel Hill High)

• Route 28 (Scroggs Elementary, Smith Middle, East Chapel Hill High)

• Route 95 (Northside Elementary, McDougle Middle, Chapel Hill High)

The warning said the bus routes might not run because of “staffing issues affecting our transportation team.”

A note posted on the district’s social media accounts just after 7 a.m. today said that only one route will be significantly impacted.

The route most significantly impacted is the one that brings children to McDougle Middle School on bus 95. District officials said that they had to split the route for McDougle between two existing bus runs, 37 and 22.

Due to covering these routes, bus 258 that serves Phillips Middle and East Chapel Hill will run 15-20 minutes behind schedule, officials said.

The district said that messages were sent on its “Here Comes the Bus” app to alert families about the affected routes and runs.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks said the staffing issues were not related to any drivers participating in “sick-outs” like other local districts have seen – the district is just in need of more bus drivers.

Wake and Cumberland counties have seen drivers and cafeteria workers participate in sick-outs that severely impacted bus transportation and led to concerns that students might miss meals at school.