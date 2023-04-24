CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department said Monday night it had issued an Amber Alert after an SUV was stolen with a girl inside.

Arielle Williams, 5, was in a dark blue 2003 Dodge Durango that was stolen around 8:30 p.m. from Eastgate Shopping Center at 1800 East Franklin St., Chapel Hill police said in a news release.

Arielle is a 3-feet, 6-inch, 45-pound, girl wearing a tie-dye shirt, blue jeans and Adidas shoes, police said.

Police also released a photo of a man who they said is wanted in connection with the Amber Alert.

Arielle Williams. Photos from Chapel Hill Police Dept.

A man police are seeking in connection with the Amber Alert. Photo from Chapel Hill Police Dept.

The SUV has an NC license plate of TDS 4340 but the license plate may have been removed, the news release said.

Police said anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday).