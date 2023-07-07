HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department will be doing informational checkpoints during the weekend due to recent violence, block parties and underage drinking.

“Over the past 30 days or so, we’ve had violence occur, we’ve had a couple of shootings and a home invasion and we’re trying to get information to the public and from the public,” said Hillsborough Police Maj. Andy Simmons.

Simmons, who has been with the police department for nearly 10 years, said Hillsborough has always been a safe community and they hope to put an end to the recent violence. Since June, he said the police department has responded to three shootings near Riddle Avenue — including one where two people were shot during a block party the night of July 4.

“In the incidents that we have had, there’s been young people there, there’s been block parties and underage drinking… people have been shot,” he said.

One neighbor, who only used his first name, Jason, said the recent incident startled him in the middle of the night.

“The gunshots — it’s what woke me up and got me out of bed. I looked outside and in a couple of seconds I saw commotion,” the neighbor said.

Jason, who was with his girlfriend and has children, said he felt panic before survival mode kicked in. He said it’s not the first time something like that has happened in the area.

“About a month ago, there was a shooting, a block party, about 200 people… there were a lot of people out there, I know that,” he said. “I do have children and when they come over here, I don’t need that with them here.”

Simmons hopes officers can provide neighbors living in the area some relief. He said police will not only be working in the area and passing out fliers, but they’ll also be seeking information.

Simmons said they have already made two arrests from incidents that happened in June, but the checkpoints will help them gain information to identify others involved.

“Over time, you see more violent encounters. What used to be a fistfight can nowadays be a shootout… Thankfully, more people haven’t been harmed, but the fact that people have been harmed is a problem,” Simmons said.

Officials said anyone with questions, concerns or information about the checkpoints can contact the Hillsborough Police Department or Simmons directly by emailing at andy.simmons@hillsboroughnc.gov.