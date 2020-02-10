Aquatic Center in Chapel Hill is closed for maintenance this week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill Parks and Recreation’s Homestead Aquatic Center will be closed for two weeks for routine maintenance and much needed repairs.

The closure begins February 10 and will reopen on February 23.

The Chapel Hill Community Center Pool at 120 S. Estes Drive, will operate on a modified schedule in order to accommodate as many activities as possible.

Due to the closure, Chapel Hill Parks and Recreation pool pass holders will be allowed to use swimming pools at the follow locations.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro YMCA: 80 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (according to facility schedule)

Bowman Gray Pool on campus at UNC: 300 South Rd., (according to facility schedule)

Hollow Rock Racquet & Swim Club: 5100 Erwin Road, Durham (Daily 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Orange County Sportsplex: 101 Meadowlands Dr., Hillsborough (M-F 5:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 7:30 – 9 p.m.; Sat 5:30-8 a.m., 6:15– 9 p.m.; Sun 12 p.m. –7 p.m.)

For more information about the aquatics programs or more pool schedules, click www.chapelhillparks.org.