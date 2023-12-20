CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carrboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of N.C. 54 and West Main Street on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area around 12:35 p.m. They found out that two people got into an argument. The suspect produced a firearm, fired multiple shots, and fled the area on foot, police said.

No one was injured. Police said it appeared to be an isolated incident, and they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Police are actively investigating and asking the public to share any information they may have on the incident.

If you have information on this shooting, please contact Investigator E. Velazquez with the Carrboro Police Department by email at evelazquez@carrboronc.gov or phone 919-918-7413 or CrimeStoppers at 919-942-7515.