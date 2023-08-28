HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hillsborough Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a search for a man who officers say robbed a convenience store on Sunday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K convenience store at 500 S. Churton St.

A cashier called 911 and reported a man had come behind the store counter and pointed a gun against the clerk’s back, police said. During the robbery, the man forced the clerk into a restroom, before driving away from the scene in a red, older model Ford Taurus on South Churton Street heading toward Oakdale Drive, according to Hillsborough police.

Warrants have been obtained for 51-year-old Emanuel Whitted out of Orange County for robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and interfering with emergency communications.

He’s believed to be “armed and dangerous,” police said.

For those who have any information about the robbery or whereabouts of Whitted, please contact Investigator Van St. Pierre by email or phone at 919-296-9533. Anonymous crime tips can be reported by calling 919-296-9555.