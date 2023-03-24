HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Doné Johnson was identified by police Friday as the suspect in a Hillsborough shooting from late last year.

Police said Johnson is currently at large, as well as armed and dangerous.

Doné Johnson (Hillsborough Police Department).

The Hillsborough Police Department released a photo and description of Johnson, 36, and confirmed he is wanted in a shooting that took place in November. However, police did not release specifics about the shooting.

Johnson is described as a Black male weighing 230 pounds, who is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall. He also has a tattoo on his right arm. The description of the tattoo was not released by police.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s location is asked to call 911 or the Hillsborough Police Department at (919) 296-9533.