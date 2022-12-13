HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department is looking for an “armed and dangerous” woman who pulled a gun on a driver after asking for a ride on Monday — and then robbed a bank account at an ATM on Tuesday, officials said.

Police said they believe the woman, Alicia Moles, 38, of Hillsborough, has been involved in “similar crimes in and around Orange and Durham counties.”

Chapel Hill police later said the woman was wanted for an ATM armed robbery case in their town.

The initial case happened Monday around 6 a.m. in Hillsborough after a man said a woman approached him at a gas station in Hillsborough, according to a news release from Hillsborough police.

The woman asked for a ride to her home and the man agreed, police said.

“He said the woman brandished a firearm while in his vehicle and demanded he drive to an automated teller machine and withdraw money from his account,” the news release said.

The man drove to the State Employees’ Credit Union at 2313 Old N.C. 86.

After the incident, the woman fled the man’s car and ran, police said. The man then called 911.

Warrants have been obtained for Moles for armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon, the Hillsborough news release said.

The second incident happened around 6 p.m. Monday starting in Durham, according to a news release from the Chapel Hill Police Department.

The suspect held a victim at gunpoint at 5454 New Hope Commons Drive in Durham, police said.

She then forced the victim to drive to an ATM at 851 Willow Drive in Chapel Hill, according to Chapel Hill police.

“Moles had the victim withdraw cash from the ATM, then took the money and left the scene,” according to a Chapel Hill news release.

Chapel Hill police said Moles was charged with second-degree kidnapping, armed robbery and assault by pointing a gun.

Police included a photo of Moles in the news release.

Officials said anyone with information about Moles should contact Hillsborough Police Sgt. Will Felts by email or at 919-296-9553. Anonymous crime tips can be reported by calling 919-296-9555.