CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police said Thursday they have arrested and charged a man in the murder of a Raleigh man found burning in a car last month.

Derek Tyrone Mack, 34, of Raleigh, was found in a car around 4 p.m. on April 13 along Dickens Court, according to Chapel Hill officials.

A 9-year-old boy, who was playing with friends at a playground across the street, called in the fire.

With the boy’s directions, first responders found the burning car on Dickens Court at Sagebrook Apartments.

Police said in a Thursday news release that Mack had been murdered.

Gabriel Cortez Peele, 31, of Chapel Hill, is charged with first-degree murder in the death, according to the news release.

Peele was already being held in the Wake County Detention Center on an unrelated charge, Chapel Hill police said.

Peele is also being charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, armed robbery, possession of firearm by felon and conspiracy improper disposal of a body.

Chapel Hill police said the murder is still under investigation.