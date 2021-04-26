Arrest made in 3 Chapel Hill armed robberies that targeted UNC students, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with three Chapel Hill armed robberies that targeted UNC students over about 20 minutes Friday night.

David Nic Cripezzi, 19, of Orange County was initially arrested Friday evening on drug charges, police said.

“During the investigation of three armed robberies Friday night, Cripezzi was charged Monday in connection with the armed robberies reported in downtown Chapel Hill Friday,” Chapel Hill police said in a Monday evening news release.

The first armed robbery happened at 8:42 p.m. Friday in the area of West Rosemary Street and Mitchell Lane.

Authorities said a young man and a young woman approached a small group of women and the female suspect brandished a firearm, then robbed the victims. Both suspects fled on foot.

The second robbery happened minutes later on North Roberson Street.

Authorities said a group of men reported being robbed by a young man and young woman fitting the description of the suspects in the first robbery.

A third robbery happened at 8:59 p.m. at 308 Sunset Drive, according to UNC officials.

Police said juvenile petitions have also been filed in connection with the armed robberies.

Cripezzi was charged with aid and abet armed robbery, accessory before the fact to a felony, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule IV narcotics, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor drug possession.

Cripezzi is currently at the Orange County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.