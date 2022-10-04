CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Marshals have arrested one man in connection with a deadly apartment complex shooting in Chapel Hill that happened a week ago and also injured a pregnant woman.

Michael Jerome Henry, 29, of Durham, is facing five charges after he opened fire at least 15 times at the University Garden Apartment Complex along the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension just after 6:18 p.m. on Sept. 27, officials said.

Chapel Hill officials said Henry fatally shot 51-year-old Michael Deshai Lee who died at the scene and wounded a 32-week pregnant woman, 911 calls released Monday revealed.

Henry is facing charges of:

Murder

Two counts of attempted murder

Assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill

Assault with deadly weapon

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

“Our officers and investigators have worked around the clock since this shooting occurred last week to bring some closure to Mr. Lee’s family and to reassure our concerned community,” Chief of Police Chris Blue said. “We are so appreciative for the many community members who have shared information about this case and to our partners with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for their efforts to bring Mr. Henry to justice without delay or incident.”

One other person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries and one additional person was wounded after the shooting. However, their identities, along with the pregnant woman who was struck in the leg, have not been identified.

Officials said a follow-up investigation led investigators to Henry. However, they did not say if there are any other suspects, but did say the investigation remains ongoing.

Lillian Donahue, Gilat Melamed and Rod Overton contributed to this article.