HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A rolling road rage situation throughout Orange County on Monday ended in the early morning Tuesday arrest of Kelly Brandon Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Long has been charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

During the incident, which began north of Hillsborough and continued through unincorporated areas of Orange County, Long fired a weapon several times at an occupied vehicle he had been chasing.

The sedan he shot at had a father and a 4-year-old boy in it who was grazed by a bullet, deputies said.

“Deputies located one projectile lodged in the back of the toddler’s safety seat and a corresponding minor injury to the child’s back,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The young boy was treated at the scene and did not require any further medical care.

Long has been taken to the Orange County Detention Center where he is being held under a $50,000 secured bond. He is set to appear in court at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

As a message to the public after this incident, Sheriff Charles Blackwood said: