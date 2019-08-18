At least 45 vehicles involved in crash that closed I-40/85 in Orange County

EFLAND, N.C. (WNCN/WFMY) — Authorities now say a major accident on Interstate 40/85 caused delays and involved up to 50 multiple vehicles Saturday night in Orange County near Mebane.

Orange County Communications initially said at least 20 vehicles were involved in the crash near the weigh station around the Orange County/Alamance County line.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol later issued a news release that said between 45 and 50 vehicles were involved in crashes on both sides of the highway.

WFMY image of the crash Saturday evening.

An ambulance from Alamance County was called to the scene, which is just west of the I-85/40 split. The wreck, which was reported just after 6 p.m., impacted both eastbound and westbound lanes.

A serious injury was reported and several minor injuries were reported. Both directions of I-40/85 were closed until 8:35 p.m.

Troopers said they were unsure what triggered the wreck, but that “the crash location was experiencing heavy rain at the time. “

The first series of crashes occurred on the westbound side while the other series occurred on the eastbound side, troopers said in a news release.

Shoulders on both sides of the highway reopened just before 9:25 p.m.