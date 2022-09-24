MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — People who knew Devin Clark said the 18-year-old loved sports cars, football and was very charismatic.

Friends said Clark would’ve loved seeing the long line of motorbikes and cars outside his house in Mebane where riders revved their engines and honked their horns during a memorial.

Families later gathered at Mebane First Presbyterian Church on Saturday for a candlelight vigil.

Devin was one of two teens who was found shot and killed in Orange County on September 18, deputies say.

Two men who had been riding ATVs and checking trail cameras found the bodies of Devin and 14-year-old Lyric Woods near a power line easement in western Orange County off Buckhorn Road.

Earlier in the day Saturday, family and friends laid Lyric, who was a ninth-grader at Cedar Ridge High School in Orange County.

Private funeral services were held for Lyric at Crosslink Community Church.

“I know it touched a lot of hearts, I know a lot of people out here probably traveled way further than we did,” said James Wiley who participated in the ride-along memorial for Clark.

Wiley, and his wife Kimberly Wiley, recently started a car club and traveled from Burlington.

“It’s heart-touching to see kids go through this — they didn’t have to and they didn’t deserve that,” James Wiley said.

The couple said they didn’t personally know Devin, but they’ve followed the search and investigation since the start.

“From day one, I saw when Lyric was missing — I’m going to people’s pages and searching their friends to see if anyone else posted anything,” Kimberly Wiley said.

She added that she has a 15-year-old grandchild but couldn’t imagine what the family has been going through.

“I don’t know, I felt like I needed closure even though I didn’t know them, I didn’t know the kids, but I needed closure, myself,” Kimberly Wiley said.

The couple said they hope the number of people who showed up to remember Devin and support the family will only emphasize the importance of community.

“We want to stress the stop to violence, put the guns down, let’s become a community again,” Kimberly Wiley said.

She said the number of people only showed how much Devin was loved and that Devin’s family will always have support.

“We’re there for you, 100 percent, and it’s not just all talk,” she said.

After the funeral service for Lyric at Crosslink Community Church, burial services were held shortly after at the Chestnut Ridge United Methodist Church cemetery.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has filed first-degree murder charges against a 17-year-old who has not been taken into custody yet.