Car involved in Orange County chase ripped apart in fiery crash in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating a fiery crash that occurred Thursday morning in Chapel Hill following a chase in Orange County.

Multiple agencies including the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Chapel Hill Fire Department are on scene at the crash site, which is located at MLK Jr. Boulevard and Piney Mountain Road/Municipal Drive.

Authorities are investigating a fiery crash at MLK Jr. Boulevard and Piney Mountain Road (Photo: CBS 17)

The wreck occurred around 3 a.m. but authorities have only said that the crash was the result of a chase in Orange County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation but has not provided any further information, including whether anyone was killed or injured.

A CBS 17 crew is at the scene. Video and pictures from the crash site show a burned, mangled car with the roof missing just off the roadway and in the woodline. A tree next to the vehicle has a large chunk missing from the trunk.

The road is shut down in the area as the wreck is being investigated.