CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Chapel Hill is warning drivers to avoid the area of Homestead Road at Seawell School Road and High School Road.

Town officials say traffic lights in the area are out and a power line is down.

They say a utility company is at the scene.

According to Duke Energy, about 914 customers in the area were without power as of 12:52 p.m.

They say the outage was first reported at 10:46 a.m. and they estimated the time of restoration to be 2 p.m.

As of 1:45 p.m., Duke Energy reporting that there are no more outages in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.