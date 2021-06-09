Award-winning Chapel Hill restaurant closing after nearly 40 years

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Crook’s Corner, an award-winning Chapel Hill eatery, announced Wednesday it is closing after nearly 40 years.

“It has been an incredible honor to both serve our community in our place and serve as Chapel Hill’s culinary ambassador to the wider world,” Crook’s Corner said in a statement.

In an email, the owners said it is closing due to the “position we find ourselves in, exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis is no longer tenable.”

Founded in 1982, Crook’s Corner sits at the corner of Franklin Street and Merritt Mill Road and says it aimed to “celebrate and reimagine the food of the South.”

The restaurant was named a James Beard America’s Classic Restaurant in 2011, an award given to restaurants with “timeless appeal, beloved for quality of food that reflects the character of their community.”

The Crook’s Corner website says it was bought by a new ownership group in 2019.