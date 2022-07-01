MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 12-month-old girl died after she was left in a car while her father was at work in Orange County Friday, police said.

The incident was reported just before 12:25 p.m. at Armacell at 7412 Oakwood Street Extension in Mebane, according to a news release from Mebane police.

Police were initially told the incident was a cardiac arrest, the news release said.

“Upon arrival, CPR was being administered on an unresponsive 12-month-old. Unfortunately, life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” the news release said.

Police learned at the scene that the father of the child works at Armacell and “had left the child in the vehicle,” the news release said.

Police said they did not know how long the baby girl was left alone in the car.

The names of the father and baby were not released by police and charges have not been filed.

“Investigators will confer with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office,” the news release said.