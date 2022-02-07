Black ice threat delays class for Orange County schools Tuesday

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Tuesday.

The school district said the delay was due to below-freezing temperatures and the hazardous outlook for black ice in the morning.

“We will continue to monitor the conditions overnight and in the morning,” the district said in an email.

Officials canceled classes Monday morning – just hours before school was set to start – due to the potential for wintry weather during the morning, the district announced.

District officials said in a note posted on the OCS website that because of a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service Sunday night, all classes were canceled.

Monday was an optional teacher workday with no remote learning for students.