Black Lives Matter, pro-voting banners burned at Chapel Hill church

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are searching for who is responsible for vandalizing banners at a church on Fordham Boulevard in Chapel Hill.

Police say a Black Lives Matter banner and a banner urging people to vote were burned on Friday night at Binkley Baptist Church.

Reverend Marcus McFaul says he had pulled up the church after 8 p.m. Friday and found the banners on fire.

He called 911 and firefighters responded and put out the fires.

A third banner was also slashed the next day.

McFaul says they have since put up another banner to let everyone know that they will not let the vandalism stop them from getting out their voice about certain issues.