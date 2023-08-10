CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The fire that severely damaged Mediterranean Deli, Bakery, and Catering started on the roof and was accidental, the Chapel Hill Fire Department said Thursday.

The department’s investigation is complete and officials said the fire was due to work being done at the time. Businesses near the restaurant were damaged by smoke and water.

The blaze was first reported around 2:30 p.m. on July 22 at the restaurant at 410 W. Franklin St.

By 3 p.m., the blaze became a two-alarm fire with crews in “defensive operations,” according to reports. An hour later, heavy smoke was still coming from the business. Just after 5:30 p.m., officials said the fire was “contained.”

Three Chapel Hill firefighters were transported to the hospital — one with a minor cut and two others as a precaution for potential heat exhaustion.

According to a fire department incident report, the fire caused $3 million worth of damage to the restaurant.