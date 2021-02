HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Texas-based Buc-ee’s is withdrawing its application to build a mega convenience store in western Orange County.

Buc-ee’s sent a letter to the Orange County Planning Department on Friday saying the area is “just not a good fit.”

Buc-ee’s was considering a 104-acre development known as Efland Station. It would have added 120 gas pumps, 64,000 square feet of retail space, and add up to 200 jobs that pay a minimum of $15 an hour.