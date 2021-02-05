Burglar crashes stolen Jeep after fleeing deputies in Orange County, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A burglary suspect crashed a stolen vehicle after trying to flee a traffic stop Friday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cameron Horne, 32, of Hillsborough, broke into a residence in Cedar Grove at about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to an Orange County news release. He took three sets of keys, a pair of boots, and a 2004 yellow Jeep Wrangler, deputies said.

Then, on Friday afternoon, authorities saw Horne driving the Wrangler on Highway 70 near St. Mary’s Road. He fled “at a high rate of speed” when they tried to stop him, the release said.

About 2 miles down the road, Horne lost control of the Wrangler and it flipped, knocking over a stop sign. He was taken to the hospital. A deputy was waiting Friday to take him into custody once he’s discharged, the release said.

Horne will be charged with first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and felony flee to elude, according to deputies.