CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill Police Department was responding to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon when it quickly turned into an in-depth investigation.

Police said they responded to a call at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday to Dickens Court in Chapel Hill to put out a vehicle fire.

But upon arrival, the call turned into a death investigation.

CBS 17 reached out to officials for more details, but the town’s information officer, Alex Carrasquillo, said no further information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and the article will be updated.