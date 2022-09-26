MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was hit by crossfire from a rolling broad-daylight gun battle in Orange County last week, deputies said.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. Thursday and first began as a dispute at the Valero gas station at 7615 U.S. 70, just east of Mebane, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Then, the occupants of two sedans — one white and one gray — began shooting at each other as the cars were driven east along U.S. 70, the news release said.

No one was injured.

But, deputies said crossfire from the shootout damaged the window of a car at Huey’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar, which is less than a block east of the Valero.

Deputies said anyone with information about the shootout should contact Orange County Investigator T. Hall at (919) 245-2905.