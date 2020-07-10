Carolina Inn to lay off 217 employees amid pandemic

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill is laying off 217 as the pandemic takes its toll on its business.

The Hyatt hotel filed a notice with the Department of Commerce on Tuesday saying COVID-19 was to blame for the move.

The lay offs take effect Saturday.

Since March 15, more than 784,600 North Carolinians have received unemployment insurance benefits, according to Commerce Department.

More than $5.36 billion in COVID-19-related unemployment insurance payments, including federal benefits, have been issued.

The Carolina Inn is located at 211 Pittsboro St. on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.

Construction on the original building began in 1923.

It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1999.