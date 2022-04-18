PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two red wolves are the newest residents at Carolina Tiger Rescue.

The sanctuary announced that a pair of 3-year-old female red wolves have started to settle into the facility. The wolves, Caroline and Mist, are part of the Red Wolf Species Survival Plan.

Forty-nine sanctuaries, zoos, and facilities are a part of the initiative. Its aim is to assist in the captive breeding, care of, and public education about critically endangered red wolves.

“We are incredibly proud to take part in such an important and extensive conservation plan for red wolves,” said Carolina Tiger Rescue Executive Director Kris Marino. “In partnership with the Red Wolf Species Survival Plan and other involved facilities, we look forward to caring for Caroline and Mist and doing our part to save this special native species.”

Courtesy: Carolina Tiger Rescue

The two were born at the Durham Museum of Life and Science before being transferred to the Mill Mountain

Zoo in Virginia. They will stay at Carolina Tiger Rescue until they are old enough for breeding.

Carolina Tiger said their role in the RWSSP is to help free up space at other facilities for the continuation of the breeding program.

According to RWSSP, there are currently 20 to 30 red wolves left in the wild. More than 200 are in captivity. The species was almost extinct in the 20th century after aggressive predator mitigation strategies and habitat loss.