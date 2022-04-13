CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Carrboro High School is requiring masks indoors again, through April 22, due to a COVID-19 cluster, the school announced on social media.

“Due to one identified cluster of COVID-19 cases in our school, and our entire (Carrboro HS) student and staff population being considered potential exposures, the Orange County Health Department is recommending that Carrboro High School require masks to be worn indoors beginning tomorrow, Thursday, April 14,” the announcement said.

It continued, “Unfortunately, just this week (including today) we have learned of 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to our school, approximately half of which are likely connected to last weekend’s prom.”

The school said mask use will be required through April 22, but that date could be extended depending on the case count at the high school.

Carrboro High School said it had 30 confirmed cases just this week, between Monday and Wednesday, and noted people who had been inside the school, who were not students or staff, tested positive as well.

The post also said masks will be available at the school for anyone who needs one.

“Mask use indoors will slow the rate of additional transmission, and is considered a key prevention strategy in the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit and in CHCCS COVID protocols,” the announcement said.

Carrboro High School is also asking students and staff to self-screen before coming to school daily, get tested if anyone is in doubt of sickness and report any symptoms to the school nurse.