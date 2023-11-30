CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Carrboro High School student was charged on Thursday for making a bomb threat on Wednesday, according to police.

Police said on Wednesday at 9 a.m., an email was sent that made a threat regarding an explosive device at Carrboro High School. The police department said they worked with Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools personnel and public safety partners to evaluate the threat.

Officers said no suspicious items were located and a juvenile suspect was identified. The suspect is a Carrboro High School student and they were charged with making a false report concerning a destructive device, which is a Class H felony.

A juvenile petition was completed and submitted to Juvenile Justice. Since the suspect is under the age of 18, no other information was available to release.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Trey Kennedy at 919-918-7412, CrimeStoppers at 919-942-7515, or the CHCCS tip line at 844-572-9669.