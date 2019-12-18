Carrboro man arrested in June sex offense with teen

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Carrboro police charged a man with three counts of a statutory sex offense against a person between the age of 13 and 15, according to a news release.

Luis Aurelio Bonilla-Lucero, 37, of Carrboro, was arrested Wednesday.

Police said they received a report of a sexual assault that occurred in June.

Bonilla-Lucero is being held at the Orange County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrboro police at 919-918-7397 or CrimeStoppers at 919-942-7515.

