CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Carrboro man was charged with death by distribution on Wednesday after a man overdosed on drugs and died in 2022.

On July 31, 2022, the Carrboro Police Department responded to a residence on Lindsay Street for a cardiac arrest.

After arriving, police said they found the victim, Bradley Zimmerman, deceased. An autopsy determined that Zimmerman died from a drug overdose.

Police said Small sold a qualifying controlled substance to Zimmerman, and the substance was the main cause of Zimmerman’s death.

After investigating, John Robert Small, 31, of Carrboro, was charged with death by distribution. At the time of his arrest, Small was also charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle and drug paraphernalia possession.

Small was arrested on Wednesday and was placed in the Orange County Detention Center under a $210,000 bond.

Carrboro police said if you suspect someone is overdosing, call 911 immediately. North Carolina’s Good Samaritan Law provides protections to someone in an overdose state and the 911 caller if certain conditions are met.