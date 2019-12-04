Carrboro man facing a dozen child porn charges following FBI investigation

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Carrboro man is behind bars and facing child pornography charges following an FBI investigation, according to a press release from Carrboro police.

Nathan Zrug Zalman, 69, of Carrboro, is facing 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The FBI’s investigation resulted in the issuing of warrants for Zalman’s arrest.

Zalman was arrested and taken to Orange County Jail where his bond was set at $49,000.

Police said they believe Zalman will face additional charges.

If you have additional information on this, or any, incident involving Zalman, contact the Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7397 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.

If you suspect that someone may be involved in child pornography or you want to report an incident involving the possession, distribution, receipt, or production of child pornography, file a report on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)’s website at www.cybertipline.com, or call 1-800-843-5678.

